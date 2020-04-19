(Kansas City) -- In conjunction with the National Pork Industry Forum, the pork industry donated 40,000 servings of pork to Harvesters, which is a community food bank in Kansas City.
David Eaheart, who is the senior director of communications and Prairie Fresh marketing for Seaboard Foods, says this donation is all about caring for the community.
“There’s a lot of people out there that are food insecure. Being pork producers, the Prairie Fresh Brand, we’re owned by pork producers. We really think it’s important to give back to our community, and Prairie Fresh is headquartered here in Kansas City, so there’s no better way to celebrate pork and honor our producers, the great work of all those producers that are practicing the We Care® principles by making a donation today.”
In addition, a special donation was made to help the community of Nashville in the aftermath of last month's deadly tornado.
“Prairie Fresh happened to be at the annual Meat Conference, which is a retail industry meeting here in Nashville, and so we were in Nashville, the tornadoes hit, the industry jumped in. We support a group called Operation Barbecue Relief. We started serving meals there to help those affected by the tornadoes as well, so it’s a really great example of pork producers always jumping in there, showing that they care, and you can always count on a pork producer.”
For more information on pig farmers’ commitment to giving back to their communities, visit porkcares-dot-org. For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.