(Malvern)--Never been to a Combine Derby? You'll get your chance when you attend the Mills County Fair in Malvern.
That's just one of the many unique and fun events you'll take in at the fair, which is running now through Tuesday.
The Combine Derby and Anything Goes will be held Saturday night at 7pm.
Friday evening enjoy Share the Fun in the air-conditioned Lakin Center at 6:15 and the Lil & Jr Miss and Mr Coronation at 8pm.
Saturday night don't miss the Motocross at 7pm and Sunday it's the Figure 8 races at 7pm.
For more on all the terrific extension activities and events, take a look at fair secretary Mary Bolton's video along with a couple of awesome 4H kids here at KMAland.com.