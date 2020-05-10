(KMAland) -- Pork is the number one consumed protein worldwide. The Pork Checkoff is committed to building on that success in international and domestic markets.
National Pork Board President David Newman says the U.S. is projected to export a record amount of pork this year.
“We’re going to export around 30 percent of all the product we produce in 2020. So, export is absolutely critical for our business. The good news is we have a large supply of safe, affordable pork, and there is a tremendous need for pork out on the global market. So, the need far outweighs by tonnage what we can even produce even with the large hog supplies we have right now.”
At home, the Pork Checkoff has identified the Hispanic market as one of the fastest growing consumer segments. National Pork Board member Todd Erickson, who is from North Dakota, sees opportunity to increase pork sales with this critical audience.
“We were down in Miami in January for our board meeting, and we did a Latin immersion, and those people, 60 million strong in the U.S., a lot of buying power. It’s just to get us to rethink a little bit. Don’t focus on the center of plate protein anymore, but do some other stuff, because they absolutely love pork. And, USA pork, it was told to us time and time again, is their top shelf.”
The Pork Checkoff has funded gold-standard research into the U.S. and international markets.
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.