(KMAland) -- The National Pork Board’s new strategic plan focuses on two overarching goals; build trust and add value.
National Pork Board member Heather Hill, who is from Greenfield, Indiana, says structural changes have been made including the replacement of traditional committees with task forces.
“I think just, you know, our old process of doing things, we we’re on a five year strategic plan, everything was very meticulous as to how it was planned out. Things happened on this calendar at this time, and we’re now able to move at the speed of business and reach to things as needed and respond, and it’s very exciting.”
The Pork Checkoff task forces all have a well-defined purpose, objective, time span and budget. Columbus, Ohio pig farmer Bill Luckey, who is also one of the 15 members of the National Pork Board, says this new structure will allow the pork industry to engage in a focused way.
“We’re going to be more focused on a specific project or specific idea, hit it real hard with people that are real knowledgeable about that information or that topic, and then make the decisions that’s going to help the board make a decision and go on to help producers to create trust and provide an opportunity for profits.”
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.