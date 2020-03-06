(Kansas City) -- Iowa Pork Producers Association is asking lawmakers to make it clear where proteins are coming from.
In January, Impossible Foods unveiled a new plant-based protein designed to taste like pork. The company -- which is the producer of the Impossible Burger -- has called their new product Impossible Pork. At the National Pork Industry Forum in Kansas City, IPPA President Mike Paustian -- a hog farmer from Walcott -- says the National Pork Producers Council is asking lawmakers to clarify labeling standards for plant-based proteins.
"NPPC has already started the wheels rolling on giving a little pushback to these products some companies want to label as pork, when in reality we all know that pork comes from a pig," said Paustian. "If it doesn't come from a pig, you should probably call it something else."
Paustian says the labeling standards request is not about limiting competition to pork, but rather about consumers knowing exactly what they are eating.
"There's always going to be competition in the meat space, whether it's coming from something grown in a lab, something made from plants or just chicken, beef or other proteins," said Paustian. "We're always going to have competition. It's not necessarily a bad thing. It keeps us on top of our game and gives consumers options. I think our main focus has just been making sure that consumers don't get confused by some of these new proteins that are coming onto the market."
The Impossible Pork has been rolled out in partnership with Burger King in a breakfast sandwich, similar to the Impossible Whopper launched last year. Iowa leads the nation in pork production, contributing around $7.5 billion to the state's economy.
"We're not necessarily concerned about some new competition, but we do need to make sure that consumers understand exactly what our product is and what these other products are," said Paustian.
Additionally, Paustian says pork producers are working on winning regulatory approval for new technologies in the field. One of those is CRISPR technology, which uses DNA sequences to fight off bacteria in pigs. Paustian says in addition to regulations, the industry needs to educate consumers about the new technology.
"We need to work on gaining consumer acceptance of these technologies," said Paustian. "We've seen what can happen if there's a bad roll-out to new food-based technologies. GMOs have become almost a dirty word in some circles. A lot of that is because we didn't do a good job of rolling that tech out and introducing it to consumers. Hopefully, we've learned some lessons there. We've already started to lay the groundwork for trying to understand how to talk to consumers about new technologies."
At the state level, the Iowa Pork Producers Association is asking lawmakers to put more funding to help prepare for animal disease outbreaks in the state.