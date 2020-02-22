(KMAland) -- Pig farmers are working together to fight food insecurity in their local communities.
National Pork Board communications director Claire Masker-King says the Hams Across America effort is a chance for farmers to pay it forward.
“Over the last two months, pig farmers from across the U.S. have donated more than two million servings of pork to neighbors in their communities that are food insecure. And I think that just shows how much pig farmers care about their communities and want to give back. And that also gives us an opportunity to share the product that we produce and how much we love it with our neighbors in need.”
This program showcases the pork industry’s commitment to the We Care ethical principles, including a focus on the community. Pork donations were made throughout the country.
“Between Smithfield Foods, Prairie Fresh Pork and JBS USA Pork, we made donations to food banks across the country, large donations. But also, Oklahoma pork started the Give a Ham Challenge, which is a grassroots effort where individual pig farmers challenged other pig farmers just to donate a ham or two hams to their local food pantry. So, obviously we had large donations, but we also had small donations that really impacted local communities and the communities that our pig farmers live and farm in.”
The Hams Across America campaign is managed by the National Pork Checkoff, National Pork Producers Council, state pork associations and U.S. pig farmers.
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.