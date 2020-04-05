(KMAland) -- U.S. pork exports finished 2019 on a high note with records broken for volume and value.
National Pork Board Vice President of International Marketing Norman Bessac says the first third of the year was concerning with export volume numbers being down.
“What we saw happen in the last part of the year to help us end up at record numbers and up ten percent was a significant pull from the China market, as a result of them dealing with a shortage of pork due to ASF. So, we ended up on very good footing with a record year, great to see that. What comes to our mind though, is there’s some pretty critical markets, Mexico, Japan, and some of the other developable markets, whether it’s the ASEAN region or others, where volume is down, and we certainly need to address that in 2020 so that we have a balanced portfolio of export markets.”
Mexico and Japan are two of the most important markets for U.S. pork. This past year included challenges with trade negotiations and tariffs, but that has been resolved.
“You get into the other markets, I think, in Central South America, we probably experienced some price pressure as we dealt with different cuts moving around in price. And, the ASEAN market, so specifically the Philippines, Vietnam, still have some headwinds as we compete with some of the bigger exporting countries, the EU, Brazil, places like that, that would have a little bit better trade agreement in place right now, and I think we’re going to see those markets, for example, Vietnam, has been affected by ASF so there’s going to be increased demand there. They are markets that are a little more price sensitive, so we’re going to have to make sure that we’re as competitive there as we possibly can be.”
Aggressive marketing strategies are in place for U.S. pork in the year ahead. For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.