Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.