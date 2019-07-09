(Ames)--The deadline to register for the Iowa Beef Center’s 2019 Beef Feedlot Short Course is drawing close, so if you’re thinking about attending this year’s event you’ll want to act soon. There’s a limited number of available spots and IBC program specialist Erika Lundy said participants in the August 6-8 event will experience classroom and hands-on instruction in a variety of topics, along with sessions at the Iowa State Beef Nutrition Farm and Couser Cattle Company in Nevada.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about nutrition, rations and managing cattle health,” Lundy said. “Our onsite sessions allow for real world demonstrations and discussions as part of sharing knowledge among presenters and attendees.”
The program will be held at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center in Ames, and runs from 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 through noon on Thursday, Aug. 8. The $350 per person registration fee covers transportation to and from classroom facilities and local feedlots, handouts and meals.
The registration deadline is midnight, July 30 or if the course limit of 30 is reached. Any cancellation requesting a refund must also be received by midnight, July 30. See the short course website for registration information and links at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/feedlot.
Participants are responsible for making their own lodging arrangements, if needed. A block of rooms is available at the Sleep Inn & Suites, 1310 Dickinson Ave, Ames for those wishing to stay in Ames. Call 515-337-1171 for reservations.
Visit www.aep.iastate.edu/feedlot for online registration and additional course details. For questions on the short course content contact Lundy at ellundy@iastate.edu. For assistance with registration, receipts, cancellation or questions on the status of your registration contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429 or anr@iastate.edu.