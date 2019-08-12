(Lincoln)--Registration is open for a one-day international trade conference hosted by the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, in collaboration with the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
“What’s on the Horizon for International Trade?” is Oct. 10 at the University of Nebraska College of Law, Hamann Auditorium, 1875 N. 42nd St. The conference is free and open to the public.
The conference will begin with a 30-minute primer on key legal and economic trade concepts to set the stage for subsequent discussions with leading experts and former trade policy officials. They will share insights on today’s fast-moving trade-policy dynamics, including the future of the World Trade Organization, how new trade agreements may reshape the competitive landscape, the impact of tariffs on supply chains, and the estimated economic implications of recent tariffs on Nebraska’s economy.
Edward Alden, Ross Distinguished Visiting Professor at the University of Western Washington and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, will deliver the opening keynote.
A lunchtime panel will feature a discussion between former U.S. Chief Agricultural Negotiator Darci Vetter and current university students. Vetter serves as global lead for public affairs and vice chair for agriculture and food at Edelman.
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, will provide closing remarks. A reception will follow.
Advance registration is required. To view the full agenda and to register, visit https://yeutter-institute.unl.edu. Conference sessions will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.
The program is approved for 4.5 hours of Continuing Legal Education credit. In-person attendance is required to receive credit.
The vision of Husker alumnus and renowned trade expert Clayton Yeutter, the Yeutter Institute connects academic disciplines related to law, business and agriculture to prepare students for leadership roles in international trade and finance, support interdisciplinary research and increase public understanding of these issues.