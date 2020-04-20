(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is now conducting surveillance testing at a number of meat packing facilities.
On Sunday, Iowa saw it highest single-day total of positive COVID-19 cases with 389 new cases reported. The state says two-thirds of those cases are related to increased testing at facilities in Louisa, Tama and Black Hawk counties. Reynolds says she does not feel closing the plants through an executive order would be a good idea at this point.
"These processing plants are essential and these workers are essential workforce," said Reynolds. "We have to be doing everything that we can collectively. We should all be working on finding solutions to making sure that we are doing infectious control policies, that we're making sure the workforce is protected and -- most importantly -- that we're keeping the food supply chain moving."
Iowa now stands at 3,159 total cases of COVID-19. Reynolds says she has been in touch with officials at meat processing facilities to discuss how they are trying to mitigate the disease.
"I was on the phone last week with management of every single one of the facilities in the state to check in and to see what they are doing, to see if we could help in any way and just to help meet the need for their workforce to keep them up and going," said Reynolds.
Several facilities temporarily suspended production in recent weeks as more workers were tested. The state is providing strike teams that conduct mass testing of employees and then perform contact tracing on those who test positive to see where the virus could spread. Reynolds says shutting these plants down across the state would have a ripple effect on the state's farmers.
"We are the largest hog producer in the country," said Reynolds. "We provide a third of the nation's pork supply -- about 25 million a year. If we aren't able to move them through the process at some point, we're going to have to be talking about euthanizing hogs. We're not that far from it. It will be devastating not only for the food supply, but for the cost of food going forward."
Reynolds expresses confidence in the procedures implemented at meat processing plants across the state.
"It's all about infectious control practices and working with the facilities to make sure that they're doing everything that they can," said Reynolds. "It's also about making sure that the workforce knows that you need to practice social distancing. If somebody in your household is sick, that you're staying home. And that you're covering your cough and mitigating the efforts even in your household as much as you can."
Aside from meat packing plants, the state has now confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 long-term care facilities around the state. To qualify as an outbreak, a facility must have three or more residents test positive for the virus.