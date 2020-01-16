(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement is on its way to final U.S. ratification.
Senate committees have completed action, and a full Senate vote is expected as early as Thursday.
The Senate vote would cap a two-day push to finish votes in six Senate panels and get USMCA to the Senate floor before the chamber turns its attention to a historic impeachment trial.
All six panels and the trade-related Finance Committee last week passed the deal with America’s two largest trading partners by overwhelming bipartisan margins.
“The USMCA maintains and strengthens markets for corn and soybeans," said Nebraska Commerce Republican Deb Fisher. "It also allows U.S. beef producers to continue to grow their exports to Mexico, which have risen 800-percent since NAFTA was first ratified. In 2018 alone, Nebraska expected over 250-million dollars of beef to both countries. It is high time that we unite around this commonsense trade deal…and that we push the USMCA over the finish line.”
“The U.S. International Trade Commission estimates that the agreement will boost U.S. dairy exports by more than 277-million dollars." said South Dakota’s John Thune on the Senate Floor. "The agreement will also expand market access for U.S. poultry and egg producers. It will make it easier for American producers to export wheat to Canada."
Thune lamented the more than a year it too to get USMCA to the finish line, blaming House Democrats for delaying it, though labor and other improvements they won helped sway Senate Democrats, despite lingering objections over the deal’s lack of climate change provisions.
“The agreement will increase access to markets in Canada and Mexico for our high-quality dairy products." said Appropriations Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont. "It includes 843-million dollars in appropriated dollars to enhance and support its goals.”
The Senate is expected to swiftly pass USMCA, giving U.S. producers a huge $2.2 billion dollar boost in export sales.