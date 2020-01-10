(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement faces a very uncertain timeline in the U.S. Senate as a contentious impeachment trial looms over the chamber.
Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin believes that after a strong show of bipartisanship in one of the Senate's premiere committees, USMCA will continue to move quickly and get to a full vote in the coming weeks.
"There is obviously a strong bipartisan commitment to passing the USMCA. The committee that passed it out of committee was the finance committee, the sort of key driver of trade policy and the vote was 25-3. But I think that there'll be very strong attempts to get this measure out of all of those committees and to the floor as soon as possible."
Even if the articles of impeachment do reach the Senate, Senator Baldwin believes that USMCA and impeachment could be handled simultaneously.
"I think that the Senate is capable of doing more than one thing at once. If there is a trial it will be happening in the afternoon and Senate business can happen in the morning. I hope that we continue not only on that but many other important issues."
Senator Baldwin, a Democrat, recently said in a statement that she would be voting yes on USMCA.