(Harlan)--There's a big-time celebration going on until Monday, July 15th in Harlan, the 150th Shelby County Fair.
Just a few of the awesome events to take in include the Fair Parade Thursday at 6pm and the crowning of the Fair Queen and Hall of Fame Recognition Thursday evening at 8.
The 4H/FFA Swine Show is Friday at 8am, Horse Show at 10am, kiddy parade at 6pm, Mutton Busting at 7:30pm and Fireworks at the Grandstand at dusk.
The Sheep, Goat and Rabbit Show it Saturday at 8:30am, Pie and Muffin auction at noon, Lamb Show at 6pm and the Auto Races in the Grandstand at 6:30pm.
Market Beef will be judged Sunday at 8:30am, the Antique tractor/machinery show at 9am, Pedal Tractor Pull at 3pm and the Figure 8 races in the Grandstand Sunday evening at 5.
For more information, go to www.shelbycountyiowafair.org.