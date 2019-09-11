(Shenandoah)--The Shenandoah High School Davis-Rodgers FFA is coming out of the gates as strong as ever for the 2019-2020 school year.
Ag teacher and FFA Advisor, Sarah Martin, once again has her students on a path for success with many events and activities planned.
Her son, junior Sam Martin, is one of many Ag students psyched up and ready to go.
He's currently excited to be a part of the World Food Prize Global Institute.
Selected students and their teachers will travel to Des Moines in mid-October to attend this amazing three-day event where they'll interact with Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates and talk about pressing food security and agricultural issues with international experts.
It's been pretty mind-blowing," says Sam. "Last April we went to the Iowa Youth Institute. We presented our papers, toured part of the Iowa State Campus. Then here in June we got announced the 75 that will move on to Global Youth Institute and I'm moving on so I'm really excited and can't wait to go."
He describes his presentation.
"My presentation was on the education of cattle nutrition in India and showing how to better develop the foodstuffs that they use in India to make their animals more productive. I learned a lot about how in India things are divvied up socially, like in the way religion even has an effect on meat consumption and the different ways they raise cattle in India", says Sam.
The Davis-Rodgers FFA Soils Team is getting ready to compete in district competition in October and phone book deliveries will be taking place soon as well.
The Shenandoah High School FFA students are also involved in a agricultural crop test plot just a few miles east of Shenandoah, just off of Highway 2.
Sam is pleased with the way the crops are looking.
It's looking very good," he says. "We're very happy with it this year. It's a Pioneer test plot of corn. It's 109-day season corn. Right now it's looking at about 230 to 250 bushels-per-acre."
The kids do the work.
"It's all FFA student planted, sprayed and will be harvested all by FFA students," says Sam.
Sam is the Co-Reporter for the Davis-Rodgers FFA this year as well as District FFA Treasurer for Southwest Iowa.
He's glad he's taken on responsibility at the district level.
"It's really given me a look at the broad picture of things," he says. "I've got a lot of great experiences through it. Actually, I'll get to go to the State Leadership Conference for district officers to help prepare us for Greenhand Fire Up and just helping that next generation of FFA members."
And that's just scratching the surface with regards to all the great things going on with the Davis-Rodgers FFA as the new school year gets underway.
For more specifics, check out Sam and Mrs. Martin's audio segments below here at KMAland.com.