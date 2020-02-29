(KMAland) -- Cover crops seem to be showing up in more and more fields across rural America. Jim Isermann is a field manager with the Soil Health Partnership.
He recently gave a presentation on cover crop management in corn and soybean systems at the Wisconsin Corn and Soybean Expo. Isermann says the Soil Health Partnership is very interested in improving soil health practices across rural America.
“The Soil Health Partnership is part of the National Corn Growers Association. We’ve been around since 2014 and we’re funded by a number of grants from different organizations to help bring out soil health practices to the landscape. We’re corn growers, we’re primarily in the corn-grower states, but we’re out there helping gauge farmer interest in cover crops and how they can adopt these practices on their fields.”
Isermann talks about what farmers need to consider when they’re looking into a cover crop system for their fields.
“Oftentimes, that first step is looking at reduced tillage, so we talk about cover crops because they do such tremendous things for soil, the environment, for soil health, but oftentimes that first step is really reducing tillage, setting up your soil so that it’s in a better situation to add those cover crops in. So, sometimes that’s one year, sometimes that’s two years, but we’ve seen time and time again that the most successful cover crop adopters in corn and soybean systems are those that have already adopted no-till or reduced-tillage practices.”
There are multiple seeding methods when it comes to cover crops.
“There’s a lot of things out there, a lot of innovative ways to get cover crops on the landscape, but the primary way is after harvest, going out, getting that seed ideally in the ground in some way, using a drill or a planter, or maybe we’re broadcasting it, incorporating it, but that’s the number one way to get a good effective cover crop.”