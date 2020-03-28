Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. High around 65F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.