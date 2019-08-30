(Farragut)--Join friends and family of the late Mark Schaaf to support the important efforts of the Lustgarten Foundation through Calf for a Cause-Let's Stick it to Pancreatic Cancer, where 100% of your donations will go directly to support pancreatic cancer research.
Help us reach our goal by bidding on the prize calf Thursday, September 5th.
Every bump of your bid, via Lautner's Show Circuit Online Cattle Sale will be considered your donation to support Mark's mission of finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
For example, the calculated difference on a $1700 bid would equate to a $200 donation.
The Schaaf family also knows that the researchers the foundation supports are relentlessly focused on making sure many more patients become survivors.
Please help us change the future for pancreatic cancer patients and their families by making a tax-deductible* gift through your bid of Mark's prize calf to the Lustgarten Foundation in honor of Mark H. Schaaf.
(*The extent of tax deductibility may vary in accordance with IRS guidelines. Consult with your tax professional for specific deductibility advice.)
For more information on how you can honor Mark and help to ultimately defeat pancreatic cancer, call 712-310-9535.