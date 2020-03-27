(Shenandoah) — While many businesses and restaurants have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, area farmers and producers have been hard at work gearing up for the spring planting season.
Tall Corn Ag, located on the northern edge of Shenandoah along Highway 59, wants area growers to know they are here for them with their regular services. Alan Rodewald with Tall Corn Ag tells KMA News that even with the COVID-19 situation ongoing, farming doesn’t take a break.
“We don’t have that luxury,” Rodewald said. “Those crops still have to go in and we still have to push on, no matter what the circumstances are.”
Rodewald says Tall Corn Ag’s employees have already been working a significant amount of time in the fields getting things ready for area farmers.
“Our exposure to a lot of foot traffic is pretty limited,” Rodewald said. “Our guys are in the sprayers and fertilizer spreaders all by themselves. We have pretty limited contact with anyone so our jobs continue on.”
Rodewald adds their business has taken measures in the office to help prevent any contact or spread of COVID-19.
“We would appreciate a phone call first from customers,” Rodewald said. “We pretty much kept our doors open for our local customers. If you are from out of town, we ask that you call first before you stop in. We are trying to take every precaution that we can and keep our operators as safe as we possibly can in these times.”
Tall Corn Ag is also well known for their dog and cat food sales, as well as a wide selection of grass seeds. Rodewald noted that they are now offering a delivery service to Shenandoah customers who purchase Diamond brand dog and cat food. Rodewald said the delivery service is another way for the company to do its part to limit public exposure.
Anyone interested in contacting Tall Corn Ag should call (712) 308-6637. They can also be reached on their Facebook page. Rodewald was a guest on KMA’s “Morning Routine” program Thursday morning.