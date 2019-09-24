(Oakland)--Golden Hills RC&D is hosting several educational, volunteer events about prairie seed harvest in the Loess Hills in fall 2019. Golden Hills is partnering with local partners including county conservation boards to find volunteers. Golden Hills and other conservation staff will train the volunteers, who will visit local prairie remnants and learn how to identify plants for seed collection. The harvested seed will then be used for prairie restoration and reconstruction projects in the Loess Hills.
Currently, events are scheduled in several sites throughout the Loess Hills, and more will be added soon for the month of October. These events are weather-dependent and will need to be postponed if the grasses and forbs are not completely dry.
Volunteers are welcome to join one or many of the sessions, which will primarily be held on weekday evenings. The program is free and open to the public of all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone who is interested should fill out an interest form at goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed to learn about upcoming events. Registration will be requested for some of the events.
More details and a full event listing will be available at goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed.
Funding for the project is provided by Gilchrist Foundation.
Contact Project Coordinator Lance Brisbois with any questions: lance@goldenhillsrcd.org / 712-482-3029.