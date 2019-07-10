(Rock Port)--The Atchison County Fair is just kicking in so head to Rock Port and take in all the terrific festivities.
With the Rabbit and Poultry Shows already in the books from Wednesday (great job kids!), don't miss the Swine Show which starts Thursday at 9am.
The Velma Houts fair building will also be open to check out the beautiful exhibits. The Sheep and Goat show will take place at 6:30pm Thursday.
The Cattle Show will be Friday at 9:30am with the pre-auction supper at 5pm and the Auction at 6pm.
The awesome and super-delicious Feed Bunk food stand put on by the Atchison County Extension Council opens Thursday and Friday at 7am and Saturday at 11am.
Don't miss the fun parade at 10am Saturday along with plenty of great family activities, including Mutton Bustin' at 11am, the Greased Pig Contest at 11:30am and the Garden Tractor Pull at 1pm Saturday.