(Washington, D.C.) -- A new organization seeks to promote research, promotion and production of hemp in the Unites States.
The U.S. Hemp Growers Association formed last month and is the only national farmer-directed hemp trade association. Caren Wilcox, USHGA executive director, says the grower-focused organization will help move the industry forward.
“The U.S. Hemp Growers Association is a national non-profit organization that is aimed at enabling hemp growers to share best agricultural practices for planting, to advocate together for standards and regulations and best practices, and to provide information to those farmers about hemp and some of the issues around growing it.”
Founding partners of the organization include hemp industry representatives, the U.S. Hemp Farming Alliance, Farm Journal and others. Wilcox says their support made the organization a reality.
“A number of us felt that it was good the farmers have their own ability to communicate with one another and to communicate with their customers. So, Farm Journal has been helping us to organize. It Wouldn’t been possible to stand up quickly with the support of an organization like Farm Journal. They see the future of hemp, so I think they are very interested.”
Hemp offers an endless opportunity for growers. For the last 70 years, when it was illegal to cultivate, the U.S. was the world’s largest importer of hemp. Wilcox says, now U.S. farmers will be able to help supply those products previously imported.
“Lots of companies brought it in, and they made everything from plastics, to some particular oils, and building materials. We have companies looking at biofuel, we’ve got food, and then obviously the CBD and other derivatives of the plant that are emerging. One of our problems has been that the U.S. government has not permitted research for about 70 years, so that’s starting and that’s very exciting.”
USHGA will meet in late February in San Antonio to secure founding partners and to install an initial board of directors. A majority of the board leaders will be active hemp farmers. However, you don’t have to be an active hemp farmer to be a member.
“Hemp farmers would pay the lowest admission. But, we have a class for farmers that are looking for information to decide whether to grow hemp, which we hope they will. We think we’re going to be able to represent them well, and advocate for them, and also provide them with a lot of really, really good information.”
Other membership categories include allied, student and international members, among others. Find the list of membership classes, and learn more online, at www.ushempga.org.