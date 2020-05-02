(KMAland) -- Following a record-breaking performance in 2019, U.S. pork exports maintained a strong pace to start the year.
January pork exports were up year-over-year 36 percent in volume and 50 percent in value. Sales to China were up significantly, but this export data was put together before their first coronavirus quarantines were implemented. Pork exports to Mexico were up six percent in volume and 40 percent in value. National Pork Board Vice President of International Marketing Norman Bessac looks for a continued rebound in the Mexican market.
“Probably the biggest headwind that we are going to have in Mexico is more of an economic one, as their economy is starting to slow down a little bit. But, we feel very confident, we know who the customers are, they like our product. Great quality. We’re very responsive to get product to them within eight days. And I think Bill brought up the other point that is our charge is to diversify, how do you we spread that product list out beyond just one item and secure better values for the producers here in the U.S.”
Mexico is primarily a market for U.S. hams, but efforts are being made to diversify that product mix.
“We have a very compelling story, we have a strong quality product, and we’re a large, stable nation with good credit, good currency, there’s a lot of reasons to do business with us. And I think our customers recognize that, and so, is it going to be easy? No. But, we like a good fight and we feel very confident we can compete.”
