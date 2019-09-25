(Hamburg)--Golden Hills RC&D, Friends of Waubonsie State Park, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are excited to announce a deadline extension of the call for applications for the latest round of an artist residency program at Waubonsie State Park. This is the second year of the program, the first of its kind in the state.
This program is modeled after similar artist residencies at national parks and state parks outside of Iowa, and is the first one at an Iowa state park. Following Waubonsie State Park’s Artist in Residence program’s successful inaugural year, the Iowa DNR launched their “20 Artists, 20 Parks”, a similar program with faculty and graduate students from the Iowa State University. The Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence program will award up to eight residencies to visual artists per year ranging from two weeks to six weeks. Available dates are between October 21 and April 15th. Artists may work in a variety of media. Residents will receive living and studio space in the park. Artists are required to deliver at least one public program per month of their residency and to donate one piece of art to the park at the conclusion of their stay.
Applications for the first round are being accepted through October 7, with the first available anticipated start date of October 21. Artists will be selected by a panel through a competitive application process. The program is open to artists from across the state and beyond. To apply, visit goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence.
Waubonsie State Park is a 2,000-acre preserve in the scenic and unique Loess Hills landform. The park offers many miles of hiking, equestrian, and bike trails through woodlands, prairies, and oak savanna. Waubonsie is located near Hamburg, IA in rural Fremont County, about an hour’s drive from Omaha and Lincoln, NE; two hours from Kansas City, and three hours from Des Moines.
Learn more and apply today: goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence