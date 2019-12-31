(KMAland) -- 2019 had everything it needed to make a challenging profession like farming that much harder through the year.
Weather is always a top concern for agriculture. Ag Meteorologist Ryan Martin from Warsaw, Indiana, says 2019 didn’t cooperate in the weather department.
“2019 was a really challenging year. When you zoom out and a take a look at the year-to-date pictures, January to November, honestly, when you look at the numbers on precipitation and the numbers on temperatures, you step back and go ‘there’s nothing really all that nondescript about this year, looks pretty normal.”
His home region of the Eastern Cornbelt is a good example of how challenging the weather was.
“The rain in April, May, and June really set the tone. Each of those months not really that far above normal. The problem is in May, you had rain falling about 22 out of 31 days. In April, it was 20 out of 30, in June it was about 18 out of 30, and that’s what the problem was. That is unprecedented to see that kind of rain, so it wasn’t really the amount that fell, it’s how it fell over a large part of the Eastern Cornbelt.”
Martin says farm country was stuck in wet weather this year and couldn’t really break free of it.
“Back when we were dealing with some drought in the Plains, one of the phrases that I used was often was ‘dryness begets more dryness,’ and we said that because as you know, when you’re in a prolonged period of drought, your standard little cold front coming through isn’t necessarily going to give you anything because your atmosphere is so dry, you’re wringing the moisture out. In this case, I think you saw some of the wetter areas in the United States going the other way.”
He says the over-saturated atmosphere in most of farm country made it difficult to break that wet cycle.
“Abundant moisture meant that it didn’t take an overly strong front to really trigger moisture. All it took was a little bit of an airmass change. This year, we did see our temperatures go back and forth, we were cool for a while, and any kind of change in airmass was able to squeeze out moisture. Maybe not a ton every time around but it did happen often, and I think it was just a highly saturated atmosphere that parked over a large chunk of the Corn Belt, at least in one point of time or another."