(Council Bluffs)--Ready to have some fun with the family? Head to Westfair, just east of Council Bluffs, just off of Highway 6.
The Westfair Queen Coronation is Wednesday at 7pm in the Show Ring.
Thursday's events include the 4H/FFA Dairy and Goat Show at 7:30am, the Sheep Show at 10am, Poultry Show at 3pm and the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series Truck & Tractor Pull at 7pm in the arena.
Friday don't miss the 4H/FFA Swine Show at 7:30am, the Rabbit Show at 8:30am, Breeding Heifer, Cow-Calf, Bucket & Feeder Calf Show at 3pm and the Figure-8 Races at 7pm in the arena.
On the docket for Saturday is the 4H/FFA Market Beef Show at 9am, the Cat & Small Pet and Dog Show at 5:30pm and the ATV 180 Horseshoe Drag Races at 7pm.
Sunday the Cloverbuds Pet Show is at 10am, Share the Fun at 12:30pm, the Style Show at 3pm and the Demolition Derby at 7pm.
The 4H Livestock Auction featuring Champions will be Monday, July 29th.
And that's just a sampling, so go to www.Westfairevents.com for more.