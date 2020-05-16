(Washington, D.C.) -- The Navigable Waters Protection Rule, the Trump administration’s replacement for the Obama era Waters of The U.S. rule, is officially in the books.
The Trump administration repealed WOTUS in September of 2019. In April, it was published in the Federal Register and becomes law this summer. Scott Yager is Chief Environmental Counsel at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He says this is a win for agriculture.
“(The ruling) marks a day we can put the victory flag in the ground. It’s official, it’s in the Federal Register, and it will be effective in 60 days. Now, things could happen between now and then that would change that. There’s going to be lawsuits. Just about every environmental group out there has indicated that they are going to sue the Trump administration to try and overturn this replacement rule and try to put it back onto the old Obama rule.”
Worst case scenario, Yager says, is the courts may place a preliminary injunction on the rule while lawsuits play out, exactly the same way U.S. agriculture and other groups blocked the Obama-era rule.
“The legal road ahead of us, court battles, surely that will lead to the Supreme Court. But, for the time being, we need to be thankful that we’ve gotten to this point. It’s taken almost the entire four years of the Trump administration to get here. And that’s not by any fault of the Trump administration, it’s just the nature of the bureaucracy in Washington D.C.”
The old WOTUS rule regulated nearly every water feature on private property. Overall, the new rule is getting rid of those ephemeral features. Those are the features that only convey water during or after a rain or snowmelt, something that was categorically regulated under the Obama administration's rule.