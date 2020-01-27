240 Acres Mills County Land Auction Jan 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Auctioneer:Farmers National Company, JT Oltman, Agent Date:Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 Time:10:00 a.m. Location:Lakin Community Center, Malvern, IA Website: Radio: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Skywatchers | Current KMA Weather | Weatherology Radar | Weather Reports | On Track Forecast Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ag Producer's Bulletin Breaking News from KMA Daily Newsletter Derek's Blog You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Click here for latest market futures KMA Broadcasting Tweets by KMABroadcasting