|Auctioneer:
|John Williams and George Crawford
|Date:
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|217 North 15th, Clarinda, IA - This auction will be held in the parking lot. All items will be outside and social distancing must be maintained according to the CDC.
|Website:
|Radio:
Antique John's Auction - The Clarinda Pavilion Building Content Auction
