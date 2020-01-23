Wayne & Pat Tackett 380.23 Acres selling in 7 Tracts Public Land Auction Jan 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Auctioneer:Al Hughes and Jim Hughes Date:Thursday, February 6, 2020 Time:10:30 a.m. Location:Al Hughes Auction Facility, 21929 221st South, Pacific Junction, IA Website: Radio: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Skywatchers | Current KMA Weather | Weatherology Radar | Weather Reports | On Track Forecast Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ag Producer's Bulletin Breaking News from KMA Daily Newsletter Derek's Blog You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Click here for latest market futures KMA Broadcasting Tweets by KMABroadcasting