(Shenandoah) – The transition from outgoing to incoming Shenandoah School Board members was anything but routine late Monday afternoon.
With the departure of longtime board member Greg Ritchey and temporary member Dr. Timothy Smith, newly-elected members Darrin Bouray and Jeff Hiser officially joined the board by taking the oaths of office, administered by Board Secretary Lisa Holmes.
After being sworn in, Hiser nominated himself to serve as board president for the 2019-2020 school year. Hiser cited results of last month’s general elections, as well as his previous experience as a board member and Shenandoah school superintendent.
“The people have spoken,” said Hiser. “Those words have been used. I think it’s time to start healing, with some trust issues to come. I think I can, plus my six years of experience, and board president before.”
Board member Kathy Langley nominated current president Jean Fichter to another term. Then came discussion on the method of voting for president. Holmes says the district’s legal counsel recommended a paper balloting process.
“We have advised our legal team,” said Holmes. “They have suggested that if there’s more than one person nominated for either one of the board offices, that we vote by paper ballot, of which then I will collect and read the board member’s name, and the person they voted for.”
By a 4-to-1 vote, the board opted for a paper balloting, with Hiser casting the lone dissenting vote. Hiser wanted a roll call vote on the president's position. By that same vote, the board reelected Fichter as president, with Hiser again voting no. By a 4-to-0 vote, the board selected Adam Van Der Vliet as board vice president. Hiser abstained, having earlier nominated Langley. Langley declined the nomination.
Hiser also voted against naming Bank Iowa and Century Bank as the district’s depositories. Usually a routine item, Hiser called for a temporary resolution, citing Century Bank’s pending sale in April. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the request for proposal—or RFP—with Century Bank has a three-year time period ending in February, followed by a one-year term after that. But, she says the ownership change shouldn’t impact the RFP.
“There’s not a provision in there that says we must do a new RFP,” said Nelson. “It is something I looked into a little bit, based on your questions, and consulting legal counsel. With the change in bank ownership, there’s no legal obligation to redo an RFP. That is a board decision as to whether to redo the RFP.”
By a 3-to-1 vote, the board approved the bank depositories, with Hiser voting no, and Bouray abstaining.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the first permit set for Shenandoah High School’s renovation project, as well as the second set proposal with Carl A. Nelson and Company. The board also approved the resignations of Holly Saner as part time custodian, Steve Hielen as buildings and grounds director and Taylor Powers as 9th grade softball coach. Also approved was the contract of Derek Howard as substitute bus driver.