(Dunlap) -- The Boyer Valley boys basketball season started a little ominous. The Bulldogs dropped their first contest of the year, falling by just one point to CAM in a Rolling Valley Conference battle.
Since then, Coach Shane Reineke’s team has been on a roll. The Bulldogs (4-1 overall, 3-1 RVC) have won four straight games by 27, 17, 38 and 6. More impressively, all of the wins have come on the road.
“The first game was kind of a perfect storm against us,” Coach Reineke said. “We didn’t have a lot of practices due to the weather, but we really got to practice the next day and identified some weaknesses. We responded, and the guys have been really energetic and positive.”
Boyer Valley’s success is hardly a surprise, as they brought back several of their top performers from last year’s 10-12 season. Junior Gavin Reineke tops the team with 12.4 points per game while senior twin brothers Lucas and Dylan Berens are averaging 11.6 and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Jaidan TenEyck is at 7.4 points per game while sophomore Trevor Malone (4.2 PPG), sophomore Adam Puck (3.3), senior Kyle Hast (2.8) and junior Greg Mumm (2.8) have also contributed to the scoreboard each night.
The Berens brothers and Malone have done heavy work on the glass with the top three rebounding numbers while Dylan Berens (12 assists) leads the team in assists and TenEyck has a team-high 14 steals.
“Lucas and Dylan really lead us,” Coach Reineke said. “Lucas does a lot of inside work, but he’ll go out and shoot some 3s. Just very active and all over and is really turning into an all-around player. Dylan is a workhorse on defense. We tell him to stop someone, and it’s done.”
The ‘Dogs will finish their first half with a return home on Friday where they lost their only contest of the season in the aforementioned opener. Coon Rapids-Bayard is their final opponent of the 2019 calendar year. After that, Coach Reineke says Christmas break will be put to good use.
“We’d really like to see a little more continuity and efficiency in our man offense,” he said. “Our zone defense has been nice, and the kids have really done a nice job with that. Conditioning is something the kids are really bought in on. Skill-wise, I’d like to see our outside shooting come up a bit, and if we can pump that up a bit that can open the inside up a bit for the twins.”
The remaining Rolling Valley Conference slate provides plenty of tests for Boyer Valley, but Coach Reineke’s squad appears to be one that will be in the league race into the final days of the season.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Reineke linked below.