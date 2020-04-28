|Church
|Cancelled
|Delayed
|Notes
|Avoca Trinity Lutheran
|
|
|
|Bedford New Life Missionary
|
|
|
|Bedford United Christian Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Bedford United Methodist
|
|
|
|Bedford Sacred Heart Catholic
|
|
|
|Bethesda Lutheran
|
|
|
|Blanchard United Methodist
|
|
|
|Braddyville United Methodist
|
|
|
|Bridgewater Trinity Christian
|
|
|
|Brooks United Methodist
|
|
|
|Brownville Christian Church
|
|
|
|Burlington Jct. St. Benedict's Catholic
|
|
|
|Carbon United Methodist
|
|
|
|Carl United Methodist
|
|
|
|Clarinda Calvary Baptist
|
|
|
|Clarinda First Baptist
|
|
|
|Clarinda First Christian
|
|
|
|Clarinda Greater Hope
|
|
|
|Clarinda Hillside Missionary
|
|
|
|Clarinda Immanuel Lutheran
|
|
|
|Clarinda New Life Church
|
|
|
|Clarinda Reformed Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Clarinda St. John's Lutheran
|
|
|
|Clarinda St. Paul Lutheran
|
|
|
|Clarinda Trinity Lutheran
| XX
|
|Wednesday Lenten Service is cancelled.
|Clarinda Trinity Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Clarinda United Methodist
|
|
|
|Clarinda Westminster Presbyterian
|
|
|
|College Springs Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Coin United Methodist
|
|
|
|Corning First Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Corning Redeemer Lutheran
|
|
|
|Corning United Methodist
|
|
|
|Council Bluffs Fellowship Church
|
|
|
|Cumberland St. Timothy Catholic
|
|
|
|Elmo United Methodist
|
|
|
|Emerson City Light Southwest Iowa
|
|
|
|Emerson United Methodist
|
|
|
|Essex Faith Covenant
|
|
|
|Essex First Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Essex St. John Lutheran
|
|
|
|Fairfax First Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Fairfax United Methodist
|
|
|
|Farragut Congregational UCC
|
|
|
|Farragut United Methodist
|
|
|
|Glenwood First Congregational UCC
|
|
|
|Glenwood Hillsdale Methodist Church
|
|
|
|Glenwood Vine Street Bible
|
|
|
|Grant United Methodist
|
|
|
|Griswold Faith Lutheran
|
|
|
|Griswold United Methodist
|
|
|
|Hamburg First United Methodist
|
|
|
|Hamburg United Trinity
|
|
|
|Hastings St. John's Lutheran
|
|
|
|Hastings United Methodist
|
|
|
|Henderson United Methodist
|
|
|
|Imogene St. Patrick's Catholic
|
|
|
|Macedonia United Methodist
|
|
|
|Malvern First Baptist
|
|
|
|Malvern United Methodist
|
|
|
|Mineola St. John Lutheran
|
|
|
|New Market Church of Christ
|
|
|
|New Market United Methodist
|
|
|As of now, all worship and church activities will resume June 1
|Northboro St. Paul's Lutheran
|
|
|
|Northboro United Methodist
|
|
|
|Nyman Fremont Lutheran
|
|
|
|Oakland Christian Church
|
|
|
|Oakland Fellowship Church
|
|
|
|Oakland St. Paul Lutheran
|
|
|
|Oakland United Methodist
|
|
|
|Randolph United Methodist
|
|
|
|Red Oak Bethlehem Lutheran
|
|
|
|Red Oak Faith Community
|
|
|
|Red Oak First Congregational UCC
|
|
|
|Red Oak St. Mary's Catholic
|
|
|
|Rock Port Christian
|
|
|
|Rock Port First Lutheran
|
|
|
|Rock Port United Methodist
|
|
|
|Shambaugh Harvest Fellowship
|
|
|
|Shambaugh United Methodist
|
|
|
|Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Christ Point Baptist
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Community of Christ
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Congregational UCC
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Cornerstone Fellowship
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Emmanuel Lutheran
|
|
|
|Shenandoah First Baptist
|
|
|
|Shenandoah First Christian
|
|
|
|Shenandoah First Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Shenandoah New Beginnings Church
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Nishna Valley Christian
|
|
|
|Shenandoah St. John's Episcopal
|
|
|
|Shenandoah United Methodist
|
|
|
|Shenandoah Trinity Lutheran
|
|
|
|Siam Church of Christ
|
|
|
|Sidney United Faith
|
|
|
|Sidney Victory Life Christian Center
|
|
|
|Silver City United Methodist
|
|
|
|Stanton Mamrelund Lutheran
|
|
|
|Stanton Tabor Lutheran
|
|
|
|Strahan United Methodist
|
|
|
|Summit United Methodist
|
|
|
|Tabor First Christian
|
|
|
|Tabor United Methodist
|
|
|
|Tarkio First Christian
|
|
|
|Tarkio First Baptist
|
|
|
|Tarkio Presbyterian
|
|
|
|Tarkio St. Paul The Apostle Catholic
|
|
|
|Tarkio United Methodist
|
|
|
|Thurman United Methodist
|
|
|
|Treynor St. Paul Lutheran
|
|
|
|Treynor Zion Congregational
|
|
|
|Villisca Advent Christian
|
|
|
|Villisca Mount Calvary Lutheran
|
|
|
|Villisca Presbyterian Church
|
|
|
|Villisca St. Joseph's
|
|
|
|Villisca Strand Lutheran
|
|
|
|Villisca United Methodist
|
|
|
|Walnut Monroe Chapel United Methodist
|
|
|
|Watson United Methodist
|
|
|
|Wesley Chapel United Methodist
|
|
|
|Westboro St. John's Lutheran
|
|
|
|Westboro United Methodist
|
|
|
|Wheeler Grove UCC
|
|
|