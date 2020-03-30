|Church
|Cancelled
|Delayed
|Notes
|Avoca Trinity Lutheran
|Bedford Faith Baptist;
|Bedford New Life Missionary
|Bedford United Christian Presbyterian
|Bedford United Methodist
|XX
|A weekly worship service can be viewed by going to the Bedford Iowa United Methodist Church Facebook page OR https://bit.ly/3a6EmDf
|Bedford Sacred Heart Catholic
|Bethesda Lutheran
|Blanchard United Methodist
|Braddyville United Methodist
|Bridgewater Trinity Christian
|Brooks United Methodist
|XX
|All services and activities until further notice
|Brownville Christian Church
|Burlington Jct. St. Benedict's Catholic
|Carbon United Methodist
|XX
|All services and activities until further notice
|Carl United Methodist
|XX
|All services and activities until further notice
|Clarinda Calvary Baptist
|Clarinda First Baptist
|Clarinda First Christian
|Clarinda Greater Hope
|Clarinda Hillside Missionary
|Clarinda Immanuel Lutheran
|Clarinda New Life Church
|Clarinda Reformed Presbyterian
|Clarinda St. John's Lutheran
|Clarinda St. Paul Lutheran
|Clarinda Trinity Lutheran
|Clarinda Trinity Presbyterian
|XX
|Worship services have been cancelled for April 5th.
|Clarinda United Methodist
|XX
Worship services and Bible studies suspended until further notice. Sew and share food pantry and Faith Food and Fellowship will continue with modified processes.
|Clarinda Westminster Presbyterian
|College Springs Presbyterian
|Coin United Methodist
|Corning First Presbyterian
|Corning Redeemer Lutheran
|Corning United Methodist
|Council Bluffs Fellowship Church
|Cumberland St. Timothy Catholic
|Elmo United Methodist
|Emerson City Light Southwest Iowa
|Emerson United Methodist
|Essex Faith Covenant
|Essex First Presbyterian
|Essex St. John Lutheran
|Fairfax First Presbyterian
|XX
|Cancelled until further notice
|Fairfax United Methodist
|XX
|Worship service on Fairfax UMC Facebook Page.
|Farragut Congregational UCC
|Farragut United Methodist
|Glenwood First Congregational UCC
|Glenwood Hillsdale Methodist Church
|Glenwood Vine Street Bible
|Grant United Methodist
|Griswold Faith Lutheran
|Griswold United Methodist
|Hamburg First United Methodist
|Hamburg United Trinity
|Hastings St. John's Lutheran
|Hastings United Methodist
|Henderson United Methodist
|Imogene St. Patrick's Catholic
|Macedonia United Methodist
|Malvern First Baptist
|Malvern United Methodist
|Mineola St. John Lutheran
|New Market Church of Christ
|New Market United Methodist
|XX
|No Sunday School or Church. Services can be viewed on the church Facebook page
|Northboro St. Paul's Lutheran
|Northboro United Methodist
|Nyman Fremont Lutheran
|Oakland Christian Church
|Oakland Fellowship Church
|Oakland St. Paul Lutheran
|Oakland United Methodist
|Randolph United Methodist
|Red Oak Bethlehem Lutheran
|Red Oak Faith Community
|XX
|All activities cancelled until further notice
|Red Oak First Congregational UCC
|Red Oak St. Mary's Catholic
|Rock Port Christian
|Rock Port First Lutheran
|Rock Port United Methodist
|Shambaugh Harvest Fellowship
|Shambaugh United Methodist
|Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church
|XX
|Cancelled until further notice.
|Shenandoah Christ Point Baptist
|XX
|All activities cancelled until further notice
|Shenandoah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene
|Shenandoah Community of Christ
|Shenandoah Congregational UCC
|Shenandoah Cornerstone Fellowship
|Shenandoah Emmanuel Lutheran
|Shenandoah First Baptist
|Shenandoah First Christian
|Shenandoah First Presbyterian
|Shenandoah New Beginnings Church
|Shenandoah Nishna Valley Christian
|Shenandoah St. John's Episcopal
|Shenandoah United Methodist
|XX
|All activities cancelled until further notice.
|Shenandoah Trinity Lutheran
|XX
|All activities cancelled. Services on website and Facebook.
|Siam Church of Christ
|Sidney United Faith
|Sidney Victory Life Christian Center
|Silver City United Methodist
|Stanton Mamrelund Lutheran
|Stanton Tabor Lutheran
|Strahan United Methodist
|Summit United Methodist
|Tabor First Christian
|Tabor United Methodist
|Tarkio First Christian
|Tarkio First Baptist
|XX
|All services until further notice. Live stream on Facebook at 10 AM.
|Tarkio Presbyterian
|Tarkio St. Paul The Apostle Catholic
|Tarkio United Methodist
|Thurman United Methodist
|Treynor St. Paul Lutheran
|Treynor Zion Congregational
|Villisca Advent Christian
|XX
|All Sunday services until further notice.
|Villisca Mount Calvary Lutheran
|XX
|All Lent and Sunday Services until further notice
|Villisca Presbyterian Church
|Villisca St. Joseph's
|Villisca Strand Lutheran
|Villisca United Methodist
|Walnut Monroe Chapel United Methodist
|Watson United Methodist
|Wesley Chapel United Methodist
|Westboro St. John's Lutheran
|XX
|All church activities cancelled until further notice.
|Westboro United Methodist
|Wheeler Grove UCC
|Other Church Cancellations