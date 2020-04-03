Disability Awareness Walk cancelled for May 16th.
Everly Family Heritage Day Concert will be held during Shenfest Sept. 26th
Clarinda Brokaw FFA curbside recycling for Saturday, April 4, has been cancelled. We will wait to make a decision on curbside recycling for May 2 at a later date.
Rock Port United Methodist Church rummage sale for April 1st is canceled.
Shenandoah Pella e-cycling event for April 24th is canceled.
Shenandoah Public Library is closed until further notice.
Sidney American Legion Post 128 Legion meeting postponed till April.
Shenandoah CBOC town hall meeting for April 14th has been postponed.
IWCC Page/Fremont County Center "Over A Cup Of Coffee" spring presentation series cancelled.
Shenandoah Emmanuel Lutheran Church Lent Fish Supper is PPD.
Century Bank in Shenandoah will close lobby beginning 3/19. Drive thru is open.
Shenandoah American Legion Bingo is PPD until further notice.
Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 Easter Egg Hunt is cancelled.
Carson Fire & Rescue Fish Fry is PPD to Sept. 12.
Essex American Legion Auxiliary Bingo is cancelled.
Shenandoah TOPS 774 support group is canceled until April 12th.
Nodaway Valley Free Clinic in Clarinda is closed until further notice.
Shenandoah's Antiques Study Club meetings have been postponed for March and April.
Sidney American Legion Post 128 Bingo is PPD.
Page County ISU Extension & Outreach closed until further notice.
West Page Improvement Center will close at 4 p.m. 3/17 until further notice.
Red Oak Eagles is closed until March 31st.
Corned Beef & Cabbage night at Shenandoah Eagles March 17th is now carry out only.
The Mills Masquers Board of Directors is cancelling the final three performances of "Mamma Mia!" March 20 - 22.
Red Oak Montgomery County YMCA will be closed at Noon 3/17 until further notice.
Riverside School Meals Distribution will offer 4 distribution sight for families who wish to participate in the school food program. Beginning Wed. March 18th meals will be available between 9 and 11 am. The four distribution centers are Oakland Elementary School Door F- East door on the north side of building ... Riverside Middle/High School - front doors ... Carson Elementary School - Door C on west side of building and Post Office in Macedonia - school van will be parked on Main Street. For more information or for transportation call 712-484-2212.
Mills County Master Gardeners Spring into Spring Seminar, Patio Containers for March 24th and the Spring into Spring Seminar, Hops for April 7th have been cancelled.
Glenn Miller Birthplace Society is cancelling the 2020 Glenn Miller Festival, scheduled for June 11 - 14 as well as the 2020 Glenn Miller Music Scholarship Competition.
Shenandoah American Legion Post #88 Thursday Night Bingo has been cancelled until further notice.
Wilson Performing Arts in Red Oak has cancelled it's production of "Every Brilliant Thing" for April 3rd, 4th and 5th.
Villisca Lions Club Spring Craft Show for March 21st has been cancelled.
Iowa Aviation Museum Annual Chili Fly-in/Drive-in for April 4th has been postponed.
The Hopkins Community Club Beef and Noodle Dinner for March 22nd as been cancelled.
Rock Port United Methodist Church Spring Rummage Sale is postponed.
Porter's Lake is suspending all skate rink parties and open skate nights until further notice.
The SWITG production of "Mamma Mia" has been PPD to TBA. Reservations will need to be re-booked when a new date is announced.
Montgomery County Family YMCA is suspending all group fitness classes, water and land, and personal training sessions, all scheduled group recreational activities are canceled through March 31st (Wednesday evening Men’s Basketball League, Pickleball, Tennis League). Youth sports programming is suspended until March 31st. This includes youth sports, swim lessons, tumbling, taekwondo, etc.
Clarinda Senior Center is closed & Senior Meals on Wheels are cancelled until the school reopens.
City of Essex Lied Public Library closed until further notice.
City of Essex Business Window will be closed to the public, Use drop box or call City Hall.
Faith Food & Fellowship in Clarinda cancelled for next 4 weeks, March 22-April 19. However groceries will still be handed out.
Oak Township Fire & Rescue St. Patrick's Day fundraiser has been postponed until further notice.
The Wabash Murder Mystery at Elks has been Cancelled, March 20, 21, 27, 28 and April 3, 4. It will be rescheduled. Ticket money will be refunded.
All activities at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah have been canceled.
All activities at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamburg have been canceled
St. Mary's Knights of Columbus has cancelled all Fish Fries.
Bedford American Legion has cancelled Thursday night Bingo until further notice.
Hillsdale Church Quilt Show that was to be held Saturday, March 21 has been postponed until further notice.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Fundraiser/Spaghetti Supper on March 21 that the event will be postponed until a later date can be announced.
Shenandoah Medical Center lab draws are postponed.
Clarinda Lied Public Library and Lied Center are closed until the Clarinda School District has reopened.
The Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association has decided to POSTPONE the upcoming Southwest Iowa Buy Local Expo, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 4th. Reschedule date TO BE DETERMINED.
New Market United Methodist Church Spring BBQ is cancelled.
Red Oak Lions Meet and Greet scheduled for March 17th is postponed to TBA.
Clarinda Regional Health Center Community Wellness Lab Draws from March 17th through April 4th have been postponed in Braddyville, Bedford, College Springs, Stanton, New Market and Clarinda. New dates TBD.
West Central Community Action is closing all of its emergency clothing rooms until March 27th. No donations will be accepted. WCCA food pantries will remain open.