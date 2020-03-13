West Central Community Action is closing all of its emergency clothing rooms until March 27th. No donations will be accepted. WCCA food pantries will remain open.
The Silver City Methodist Church Ham Ball Dinner for Sunday, March 15th has been cancelled.
The Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church Soup Cook-Off for Sunday, March 15th at 5 p.m. has been postponed to a later date.
Shenandoah Senior Center will be closed for the month of March.
Nodaway Valley Free Clinic in Clarinda is cancelled for 3/12. Call 712-542-0702 for questions.
Azria Health in Clarinda has postponed Taste of Home and all other Azria hosted community events until further notice.