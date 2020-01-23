Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.