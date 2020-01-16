Friday, January 17th Sports Cancellations/Postponements Derek Martin Derek Martin Author email Jan 16, 2020 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bedford Youth Wrestling Tournament for Friday is cancelled. The Ron Scott Duals at Mount Ayr for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Derek Martin Author email Follow Derek Martin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Skywatchers | Current KMA Weather | Weatherology Radar | Weather Reports | On Track Forecast Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ag Producer's Bulletin Breaking News from KMA Daily Newsletter Derek's Blog You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Click here for latest market futures KMA Broadcasting Tweets by KMABroadcasting