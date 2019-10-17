(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse has introduced a resolution in the Senate to reaffirm Congress' commitment to the First Amendment.
The legislation comes in response to comments made by former Texas Representative and Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke. At a CNN Town Hall last week, O'Rourke said he would support removing tax-exempt status from religious organizations who do not condone same-sex marriage. Speaking on the Senate Floor, Sasse says the First Amendment guarantees freedoms for relgion.
"The whole point of America is the First Amendment,” said Sasse. “The whole point of the First Amendment is that, no matter who you love and no matter how you worship, we believe in America that everyone - everyone - is created with dignity."
Sasse says it's not up to government to determine what a particular religion supports or condones.
"Government doesn’t rifle through your pastor’s or your rabbi's sermon notes," said Sasse. "Government doesn’t tell your clerics what they can or can’t say. Government doesn’t get to tell your rabbi how to perform services. Government doesn’t tell you where or when you will worship. Government doesn’t teach your kids how they're to pray, and government doesn’t get to lecture you about heaven or hell. Government's job is not to define true and false religion."
Sasse adds religious protections are one of the foundations that the country is built on.
"Government doesn’t get to do any of that in this country because we recognize that government is not God," said Sasse. "Americans reject the divine right of kings and we reject the infallibility of politics... I don't care what some nitwit said on CNN last week to satisfy his fringy base and try to get a sound bite in the presidential debate. The American people ought to know that this body stands for the historic First Amendment. That's what we all took an oath to uphold and defend. And that's what we ought to vote to affirm again."
