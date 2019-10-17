(Shenandoah) -- After lying dormant for nearly 20 years, organizers are reviving a spooky event in Shenandoah.
The Wabash Trace Haunted Hayrack Ride returns Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th and will serve as a fundraiser for the Essex Junior High Booster Club. Becca Castle is helping to organize the event. She says the trace wanted to bring the popular event back, but lacked a spearhead for the project.
"This is something that everybody had a great time doing and attending," said Castle. "We have talked about bringing it back for a number of years, but we were just lacking a leader to take on the project. Katie King with the Essex Junior High Booster Club came to us and wanted to do it as a fundraiser for their junior high Washington, D.C. trip. That was the jump start we needed to bring it back."
The event will be held on the Wabash Trace beginning at the Shenandoah Cemetery Trailhead on the north edge of the cemetery. Castle says volunteers have been hard at work readying that portion of the trace.
"This past Saturday, we had a volunteer day," said Castle. "Katie and some of the students, parents and myself went out there and did some tree trimming. There's a lot of overgrowth. There's a side path that we use so we can get multiple hayracks on the trail at the same time. That hasn't been used in a number of years, so there was a lot of trimming there."
Castle says the two-night event features something for people of all ages.
"The main part will be from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.," said Castle. "Just make sure you're in line by 10 and they will get you through, however long it takes. There will also be a no-scare hour from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. both nights, so if you've got little kids or someone who is just not very fond of scary things, it will be a little lighter out and people won't be jumping out doing their full scariness."
The cost is $10 per person or $40 for a family. Group rates are also available. For more information, contact Castle at (515) 210-0269.
Castle was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear her full interview below.