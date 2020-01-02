A. Eugene "Gene" Beam, 68, of Farragut, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|A. Eugene "Gene" Beam
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 4, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of Flowers directed to the Page County Conservation Board (Parks Fund).
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, Iowa
|Notes:
|Gene unexpectedly passed away on Wedneday, January 1, 2020 at George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com