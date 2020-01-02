|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Alan Paul Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 4, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:15 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Lenox Fire Department or Community Adult Residential Environment
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private family interment of ashes at North Fairview Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324