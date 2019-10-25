|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Alberta Becker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Cumberland, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 4, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|5:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Alberta Becker, 93, of Cumberland, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alberta’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com