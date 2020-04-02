Aleen Busse
Service: Private family graveside
Name: Aleen Busse
Pronunciation: Aa-lean Bus-see
Age: 79
From: Carson, IA
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Aleen passed away March 31, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com