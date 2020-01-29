|Service:
Funeral
|Name:
|Alice A. Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 3, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, February 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials in lieu of flowers:
|First Baptist Church, Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Alice passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Ambassador in Sidney.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.