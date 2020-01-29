Service:

Funeral 

Name:Alice A. Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Sidney, IA
Previous:Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Monday, February 3, 2020 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Date:Monday, February 3, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials in lieu of flowers:First Baptist Church, Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Alice passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Ambassador in Sidney.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.