|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Altha M. Laabs
|Pronunciation:
|Al-tha Laubs
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|First Christian Church ~ Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Utterback/Mt. Zion Cemetery
|Notes:
Altha passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Elm Heights Care Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.