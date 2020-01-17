Altha Laabs
Service:Funeral 
Name:Altha M. Laabs
Pronunciation:Al-tha Laubs
Age:96
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:First Christian Church ~ Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Utterback/Mt. Zion Cemetery 
Notes:

Altha passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Elm Heights Care Center.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.