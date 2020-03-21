|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Anita Marie McMartin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
You may stop at the funeral home and pay your respects from 1-7 PM on Monday. We are following CDC guidelines.
|Visitation End:
There will not be more than 10 people in the funeral home at a time. The family will not be present at any specific time.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
