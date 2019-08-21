Ann Marie Halbach, 35, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ann Marie Halbach
|Age:
|35
|From:
|Stevens Point, Wisconsin
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 24, 2019
|Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Shudas Funeral Home, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium for ocean research.
|Funeral Home:
|Shuda Funeral Home, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
|Cemetery:
|Private burial at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Her parents where from Shenandoah.
