Ann Marie Halbach, 35, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Ann Marie Halbach 
Age:35 
From:Stevens Point, Wisconsin 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 24, 2019 
Time:3:00 p.m. 
Location:Shudas Funeral Home, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium for ocean research.
Funeral Home:Shuda Funeral Home, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 
Cemetery:Private burial at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah.  Her parents where from Shenandoah. 
