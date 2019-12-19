|Service:
|Private family memorial service will be held at a later date
|Name:
|Anna Bowers
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.